Dick Advocaat could manage Feyenoord against Rangers

The former Ibrox boss has been approached to replace Jaap Stam in Rotterdam.

Advocaat could face former club Rangers. SNS Group

Former Rangers manager Dick Advocaat has revealed that he has been approached to take charge of Feyenoord, lining him up for a Europa League clash against his old club.

The Dutch side parted ways with Jaap Stam after a poor run of form and, though he had initially distanced himself form the job, Advocaat is in line to take charge.

Asked by a Dutch radio station about the links, he said: "I find it very difficult to lie, but that they are interested, that is true."

The 72-year-old spent four years at Ibrox from 1998 to 2002 and won two league titles, two Scottish cups and a league cup in his time in Glasgow.

If appointed at Feyenoord Stadium then the veteran coach would be in charge when Rangers travel to the Netherlands for their Europa League clash on November 28.



