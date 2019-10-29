Personal criticism won't deter McInnes at Aberdeen

The Dons manager says his team have to build confidence again after heavy defeat.

McInnes saw his side suffer a bruising home defeat. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says he won't let criticism get to him as he tries to guide his team's response to their 4-0 home loss to Celtic.

The defeat, which cam shortly after a 5-0 thumping at Ibrox, saw some fans turn on McInnes and his players but he believes it's important to keep a level head and start recovery with a win at Hamilton on Wednesday.

"There's always pressure here," he said. "I have been manager here six-and-a-half years and I know what managing Aberdeen is all about, the hysteria when you lose a game, and it seems to have been a bit more this season, and I get that.

"We need to go down and concentrate on our performance and concentrate on trying to win a game. There is no certainty we can do that because we are playing against a team who always have a decent home record and always do enough to stay in the league, and they deserve enormous respect for that.

"So we have a tough game on our hands but we have got to go down there and show the response we are looking at.

"I think it's important now that we try and build some sort of momentum and confidence."

McInnes said that he had experience of bouncing back from difficult results and that he would be looking to build positivity in his players and ensure their heads didn't go down.

"I'm absolutely fine," he said. I just expect more from the players and if we can go and win, we start to feel better about ourselves.

"If we can get another win on the back of that, then we start to build a bit of momentum. "It's not where we have not been before, we have lost heavily to the Old Firm in the past. We have always shown a resolve and response and I'm not going to get too downbeat.

"My job is to support my players and try and instil the positives we have got. We have a good squad here, we just need to demonstrate it and try and be at our best more often."



