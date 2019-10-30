James Forrest signs new four-year contract with Celtic

The Scotland winger has extended his stay at the club until 2023.

Forrest has signed a new contract at Celtic. SNS Group

James Forrest has committed his future to Celtic, signing a new contract that keep him at the club until 2023.

The winger has been in impressive form this season, scoring nine goals for Celtic in all competitions.

Forrest joined Celtic at the age of nine and progressed through the youth teams to make his debut in 2010.

The 28-year-old said earlier this week that he had been looking forward to agreeing the new deal and then focusing on Celtic's upcoming challenges, including this weekend's League Cup semi-final.

"I've always stated that I want to be here at Celtic and the club have been the same," he said. "Talks have been really positive and it's near the end so we just sign and then get back to playing games, like I want to do."