Celtic and Lazio charged by UEFA over chants and banners

The governing body have taken action over the Europa league match in Glasgow last week.

Celtic are in the dock over banners shown by fans. SNS Group

Celtic and Lazio have both been hit with disciplinary charges from UEFA over the behaviour of supporters during the Europa League match between the two.

The Scottish champions have been charged over the display of illicit banner and with the singing of illicit chant, with Lazio in the dock over their fans singing illicit chants.

Prior to kick-off in the match, which Celtic won 2-1, supporters in the home end displayed banners including one showing Benito Mussolini hanging upside down, with the words "Follow your leader" printed alongside the image.

Members of the Lazio ultras had earlier been filmed marching through Glasgow city centre giving "Nazi salutes".

The charges come ahead of the second game between the sides, which takes place in Rome next week. Lazio have already been told by UEFA to close sections of the stadium after racist chants were heard during the 2-1 win over Rennes on 3 October.

For Celtic, it's a further charge from the governing body after being fined twice this season over supporters lighting flares at European games.

The disciplinary case will be heard by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on November 21.