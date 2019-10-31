Celtic striker Bayo faces surgery as Brown fears played down

Vakoun Bayo will see a specialist next week and could face six weeks on the sidelines.

Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo may require surgery to cure a knee injury, manager Neil Lennon has said.

Bayo will see a specialist next week after undergoing a scan and could face six weeks on the sidelines.

Lennon said earlier this week he may look to sign a striker in January, with Odsonne Edouard the club's only fit forward.

Speaking after Wednesday night's 2-0 Premiership win over St Mirren, Lennon said: "It's not good. He may require surgery.

"He is seeing a specialist on Monday. If he does need surgery we are looking at maybe six weeks."

Lennon, though, played down fears over captain Scott Brown ahead of Sunday's League Cup semi-final after he limped off with a thigh injury.

"He tweaked his thigh," Lennon said. "He is not feeling too bad, he came off more or less straight away so there wasn't any danger of making it worse.

"We will have to see how it settles but we are hoping he will be OK."

