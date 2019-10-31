Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain signs new four-year contract

The 27-year-old becomes the latest Celtic star to commit his long-term future to the club.

Scott Bain made his Celtic debut against Rangers at Ibrox. SNS

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

The stopper has extended his stay at Parkhead just a day after winger James Forrest also penned a new deal.

Bain, 27, joined Celtic from Dundee last season after an initial loan spell, making his debut in a 3-2 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

He ended the term as Celtic's number one, although hasn't played since suffering an injury earlier this season.

