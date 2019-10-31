Glasgow City through after Champions League shoot-out

The Glasgow side were ahead 2-0 after the first leg victory in Denmark.

Glasgow City are through to the quarter-finals of the women's Champions League after a dramatic penalty-shootout victory over Brondby.

The Glasgow side were two goals ahead going into the game at Petershill Park after a 2-0 victory in Denmark.

But Brondby soon found themselves back in the game after a goal from Danish international midfielder Nanna Christiansen on the sixth minute.

Frederikke Lindhardt then doubled their lead on the night with another goal ten minutes before half-time.

The aggregate score stayed level in the second-half before extra-time was played.

The score-line remained the same after 30 extra-time minutes before the sides moved on to a decisive penalty -shootout.

Glasgow then booked their place in the next round with a 4-2 victory in the shoot-out with Scotland international Jo Love scoring the decisive penalty.

It's only the second time in history that a Scottish side has reached the quarter-final stage of the women's tournament after a 7-0 defeat to PSG at the same stage in 2014.

They will be big underdogs again for the next round where they will face either Arsenal, PSG, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Lyon or Wolfsburg.

