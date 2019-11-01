  • STV
Penalty hero Lee Alexander hails City's achievement

The Glasgow City star saved three penalties as her side reached the Champions League last eight.

Glasgow City star Lee Alexander believes her side's progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League is "incredible" and unmatched in the club's history.

City knocked out Brondby to reach the last eight after a dramatic shoot-out that saw that Alexander save three penalties to put her side through.

The Scots had held a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Denmark but conceded after just six minutes to put themselves under pressure. 

Brondby scored a second to level the tie before half time but City dug in in the second half and Alexander made a series of crucial stops to keep her side in the competition before the penalties.

"I was just trying to get my body in front of the ball," she said. "Everyone was putting their body on the line and I'm no different. As the last line of defence I knew that I need to try and make a difference for us to try and stay in the game.

"Obviously I'm happy with how it went but I think everybody tonight showed how much it means to be at Glasgow City and to be a player here.

"I didn't really know what to do at the end - I didn't know what was happening. I think it was just sinking in at the end."

City reached the quarter finals in the 2014-15 season but Alexander feels the recent injection of cash into the women's game at the top level makes the latest success even more notable.

She said: "It's just such an incredible achievement, far more than the previous time, I think.

"I'm just so delighted for everyone at the club and everything they put into it. It's incredible to think that City has done it again and continue to perform at the top end of European football."

City head coach Scott Booth reflected on what he thought was a "remarkable" night and paid tribute to the older players in his side.

"What a game," he said. "It was a bit of a difficult one to take at times as a coach but I think the overall feeling is just on how much the players give to each other and to the club in terms of never giving up.

"We've got a core of really experienced players who have been through it all before and I think we rely on them really heavily but despite being experienced tonight I think their fitness also showed through.

"To come out after a poor first half and turn it around like they did was remarkable. It really was."

