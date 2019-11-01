Hibs bite back after Livingston's penalty claim

Scott Allan and Paul Heckingbottom rubbished claims the player Allan had dived to win a penalty.

Hibs were given the chance to equalise from the spot. SNS Group

Scott Allan and Paul Heckingbottom have shot down claims from Livingston boss Gary Holt that Allan had dived to win a penalty when the sides met on Wednesday.

Allan was awarded a spot kick at Easter Road after referee Gavin Duncan ruled he was fouled by former team-mate Marvin Bartley. The midfielder picked himself up to score the penalty and earn his side a 2-2 draw.

Livingston manager Holt has since said his team had been cheated and accused Allan of diving.

Allan insisted he had been fouled and countered with the argument that Bartley should have been dismissed earlier in the game.

"I'm running into the box with a bit of pace, ball was played in behind, and I felt someone behind me," he said. "My momentum took me over. For me it's a penalty, and I stepped up and put it away. It's part of the game.

"I think [Holt's comments] are poor, to be honest.

"The amount of kicks I take in a game and get up and play on would back that I'm not a cheat. For me it's about doing a job professionally and the best for my club.

"It's obviously just a manager who is a bit hurt after the game because his team let a 2-0 lead go. We have been in those positions and it's not good and you look for excuses why your team didn't get the result.

"Marv was trying to talk to me the full game to be honest, he had so much to say.

"The thing is with Marv, Marv probably shouldn't have been on the pitch at that time.

"He said he didn't catch me. To be fair the full game he was late and I felt at that time my momentum took me over and he was behind me along with three other players."

Hibs head coach Heckingbottom backed his player and questioned how holt could have reached his conclusion.

"He's got better eyes than me," hesaid. "He has some camera that we've never seen.

"I could go back to where there's absolutely no debate, black-and-white decisions for us that we haven't got. There were also two instances in that game that should have been red cards for them, which weren't. Look at them.

"If that's how we want to debrief games, going over 'shoulda, woulda, coulda', we can do, but I'm more bothered about what we can do to change. It's not my job to look after referees.

"I could be looking at Marv's tackle first half, Marv's elbow first half. It's not going to get me the three points we deserve.

"So I don't worry too much about that at all. And no-one can show me that it wasn't a penalty.""