Celtic captain Brown 'struggling' to be fit for Hampden

The midfielder has a thigh injury that could rule him out of the clash with Hibs.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6099770712001-neil-lennon.jpg" />

Celtic could be without Scott Brown for the League Cup semi-final against Hibs after manager Neil Lennon confirmed the player is "struggling" to be fit.

Brown left the pitch with a thigh injury during his side's 2-0 Premiership win over St Mirren on Wednesday night.

Lennon said that a call would be made on the morning of the game but emphasised the importance of the skipper to the team.

"Browny is struggling," he said. "We will have to assess him in the morning. It is too early to say but you have to say he is doubtful.

"It would be huge. He is playing brilliantly, he is the captain and he knows how important these games are so we have to see how he is."

Lennon also gave his thoughts on Craig Levein's exit from Hearts. The former Hibs boss said that the news left "a bitter taste" and that abuse from supporters had been unacceptable.

Noting the anti-Levein graffiti that had been sprayed at Tynecastle reminded him of the "Hang Neil Lennon" graffiti from his time in Edinburgh, he said: "I am very sorry for Craig. I know how much he put into the job.

"Obviously the results weren't what were probably expected for Hearts. He was a good football guy and gave everything for the club over the last 20 years.

"It leaves a bitter taste in the mouth the way some people have reacted or treated him in the past few weeks.

"The graffiti. They like a bit of graffiti over there, I know that from my own experience.

"For a guy who for the majority of his football career and life has been associated with Hearts, I think he deserves better. But he has kept his dignity and I wish him well for the future, whatever he decides to do.""