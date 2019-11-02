Team news: Brown fit for Celtic, Boyle on Hibs bench

Neil Lennon and Paul Heckingbottom have named their sides for the League Cup semi-final.

Brown faced a fitness test after being injured. SNS Group

Scott Brown has been declared fit to play for Celtic and will captain his side in the League Cup semi-final against Hibs.

The Celtic skipper was a doubt after suffering a thigh injury against St Mirren in midweek but is in the starting line-up for the Hampden showdown.

Hibs winger Martin Boyle made his return from injury on Wednesday but starts on the bench for Paul Heckingbottom's side.

Celtic start with Fraser Forster in goal and a back line of Boli Bolingoli, Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien and Jeremie Frimpong.

Brown and Callum McGregor are in central midfield with Mohammed Elyounoussi, Tom Rogic and James Forrest playing behind Odsonne Edouard in attack.

Chris Maxwell is in goals for Hibs with Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Adam Jackson and Tom James in defence.

Melker Hallberg and Josh Vela anchor the midfield behind Scott Allan, Stevie Allan and Daryl Horgan with Doidge playing as the lone striker.