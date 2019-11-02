  • STV
Celtic reach League Cup final with 5-2 win over Hibs

STV

The defending champions are one game away from retaining the trophy after their win.

Celtic have reached the League Cup final. SNS Group

Celtic are one game away from retaining the League Cup trophy after beating Hibernian 5-2 in their semi-final at Hampden.

Goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi, Callum McGregor and Scott Brown brought victory over a Hibs team that fought back after going behind but could not live with the defending champions at the national stadium.

Celtic took the lead after just 17 minutes when James Forrest burst into the box before standing up a cross to the back post. Elyounoussi was perfectly placed to power a header past Chris Maxwell and put his side in front.

Four minutes later Celtic had doubled their lead with Kristoffer Ajer picking out Odsonne Edouard with a long pass, allowing him to lift the ball over Maxwell and McGregor to finish from close range.

Hibs needed something quickly to avoid the game running away from the and they got a foothold on 36 minutes. Celtic failed to clear their lines and the ball broke to midfielder Melker Hallberg who pounced to score past Fraser Forster.

The Edinburgh side were looking to half-time with renewed hope but were punished again before the break. Edouard beat his an with ease to set up Elyounoussi and the on-loan Southampton winger took he chance to snap up his second goal of the game.

Celtic continued where they left off after the restart and hit the woodwork twice in close succession with Elyounoussi and then Forrest hitting the post with shots that had Maxwell beaten.

When the fourth did come, it was Celtic's captain who provided it. Brown had been an injury doubt for the game but was on hand to fire past Maxwell when a corner was nodded into his path.

Hibs responded instantly, winning a free-kick that was fed into the box for Florian Kamberi to head home.

Celtic contained the threat of a fightback and put the result beyond any doubt with just minutes to go when Brown hammered home his second.

The Parkhead side will face either Rangers or Hearts in the final as they look to win their 10th consecutive domestic trophy.

