  • STV
  • MySTV

Lennon hails 'scintillating' Celtic after Hampden thumping

STV

The Celtic boss says his side were outstanding in attack as they beat Hibs 5-2.

Lennon was full of praise for Elyounoussi.
Lennon was full of praise for Elyounoussi. SNS Group

Neil Lennon lavished praise on his Celtic players as they reached the League Cup final and said that they were a joy to watch.

The defending champions were 5-2 winners over Hibs as they powered through their semi-final at Hampden, putting on a dominant display.

The Celtic manager said that the attacking threat his team showed was too much for Hibs to live with and the players deserved all the credit that comes their way.

"We were breathtaking today," he said. "From start to finish some of the football and the attacking intent, we scored five goals which is fantastic for a semi-final and we could have had more.

"We've hit the post twice, the goalkeeper has made some great saves. We were absolutely scintillating today. I can't speak highly enough of the level of performance and the mentality of the team at the moment.

"We're in a good place. It could have been a tough game for us but the way they went about their business today made it very comfortable."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1442083-celtic-reach-league-cup-final-with-5-2-win-over-hibs/ | default

Lennon praised Scott Brown for his two-goal performance after being an injury doubt for the game and he said that fans were now seeing the best of Mohamed Elyounoussi, who also scored a double.

"He was outstanding," Lennon said. "That's the best he's played since he came in.

"He's getting better and you can see why Southampton paid Basel a lot of money for him.

"He is thriving in this environment. He's playing with good players and we're seeing the best of him now. I think we're making him better and he's making us better. He's in a good place and I really enjoyed his performance. His football intelligence is of a very high level."

The victory was Celtic's 30th consecutive win in domestic cup competition and Lennon said it was an astonishing achievement and that part of the credit should go to his predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

"One day it will go but they're relentless in their pursuit of trophies at the minute," he said.

"I don't know where it ranks in terms of British football and records but it's amazing. Because anything can happen on any given day. I've had them - bad days as a player and a manager.

"Brendan's put this sort of mentality in place and we're trying to carry that on where the players won't give it up. Everyone's coming for them and they want to stand there toe to toe and keep going."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.