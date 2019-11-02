Lennon hails 'scintillating' Celtic after Hampden thumping

The Celtic boss says his side were outstanding in attack as they beat Hibs 5-2.

Lennon was full of praise for Elyounoussi. SNS Group

Neil Lennon lavished praise on his Celtic players as they reached the League Cup final and said that they were a joy to watch.

The defending champions were 5-2 winners over Hibs as they powered through their semi-final at Hampden, putting on a dominant display.

The Celtic manager said that the attacking threat his team showed was too much for Hibs to live with and the players deserved all the credit that comes their way.

"We were breathtaking today," he said. "From start to finish some of the football and the attacking intent, we scored five goals which is fantastic for a semi-final and we could have had more.

"We've hit the post twice, the goalkeeper has made some great saves. We were absolutely scintillating today. I can't speak highly enough of the level of performance and the mentality of the team at the moment.

"We're in a good place. It could have been a tough game for us but the way they went about their business today made it very comfortable."

Lennon praised Scott Brown for his two-goal performance after being an injury doubt for the game and he said that fans were now seeing the best of Mohamed Elyounoussi, who also scored a double.

"He was outstanding," Lennon said. "That's the best he's played since he came in.

"He's getting better and you can see why Southampton paid Basel a lot of money for him.

"He is thriving in this environment. He's playing with good players and we're seeing the best of him now. I think we're making him better and he's making us better. He's in a good place and I really enjoyed his performance. His football intelligence is of a very high level."

The victory was Celtic's 30th consecutive win in domestic cup competition and Lennon said it was an astonishing achievement and that part of the credit should go to his predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

"One day it will go but they're relentless in their pursuit of trophies at the minute," he said.

"I don't know where it ranks in terms of British football and records but it's amazing. Because anything can happen on any given day. I've had them - bad days as a player and a manager.

"Brendan's put this sort of mentality in place and we're trying to carry that on where the players won't give it up. Everyone's coming for them and they want to stand there toe to toe and keep going."