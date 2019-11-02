Heckingbottom: Questions on my Hibs future are irrelevant

The Hibs head coach said a poor first half cost his side against Celtic.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6100027892001-paul-heckingbottom.jpg" />

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom says he will continue to try and turn around his side's results and that he doesn't see any point in thinking about his own future at the club.

A 5-2 defeat to Celtic in the league Cup semi-final increased scrutiny of Heckingbottom's record, with Hibs having won only one of their last 11 games.

The Englishman accepted that there was pressure and was frustrated with his side's start at Hampden as they found themselves two goals behind and then 3-1 down by half-time.

"When you go 2-0 down to Celtic in that sort of form, it is a real uphill battle," he said.

"I thought they were very good but we played our part helping them, especially in the first half.

"We kept giving them the ball.

"Some of it was them, their pressure and tempo, definitely, but we had probably twice as many positions as we had when we played them at Easter Road but just kept giving the ball away and that was the problem first half.

"Our focus is on the league but today was separate. I saw more than enough to know that we can change things."

Asked if he though the defeat would bring more scrutiny of his record and his position, Heckingbottom said that he wasn't thinking about his own position and the potential impact.

"I don't know and I don't consider it," he said. "I wouldn't be doing my job properly and I wouldn't be being fair if I considered myself in these positions.

"There's the staff, all the players and the thousands of fans who are here. That's who is disappointed so it would be wrong for me to sit here and just be considering myself. I don't think I've ever answered that question any other way, have I? I'll keep getting asked that question and it's irrelevant.

"All I'm trying to do is the best for the club. We want the wins. There should have been more and of course there's contributing factors but we have to consider what we can do and handle that.



"They're also seeing a team that's fully committed. It was quality today, that let us down."

The coach insisted that his message to fans was that every effort was being made to improve the team's situation and that he believes things will get better.

"100%," he said. "[My future] is out of my control. you don't get involved in the decision about your own future.

"All we do is keep working and keep pushing. We work with the players and the players believe.

"My belief comes from knowing how different it could have been. All those games and all those draws could have easily been wins and nobody could have begrudged it. Some could have been huge wins but they haven't been.

"We have to deal with that and face up to it. No point moaning or sulking about it, thinking shuolda, woulda coulda. Only one thing changes it and that's doing it."