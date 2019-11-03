Kent back for Rangers, Wighton starts for Hearts at Hampden

The teams have been named for the League Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Kent starts for Rangers. SNS Group

Rangers have made three changes to the team for the League Cup semi-final against Hearts, including a return for Ryan Kent, while Craig Wighton has been handed a start by Jam Tarts interim boss Austin MacPhee.

The sides meet at Hampden to determine who will face Celtic in the final next month with Rangers hoping to go one better than last year, while Hearts are looking for a boost after the run of form that led to the sacking of Craig Levein.

Steven Gerrard's three changes see Kent, Steven Davis and Allan McGregor return in place of Scott Arfield, Joe Aribo and Wes Foderingham.

McGregor is in goal behind a back four of Borna Barisic, Filip Helander, Connor Goldson and James Tavernier.

Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Davis are in midfield with Kent and Sheyi Ojo wide, while Alfredo Morelos is at centre forward.

MacPhee has sprung a surprise with Wighton starting for the first time since last season's Scottish Cup final, leaving Uche Ikpeazu and Steven Naismith on the bench.

Joel Pereira is in goal with Aidy White, Christophe Berra, Michael Smith and Aaron Hickey in defence. Oliver Bozanic and Glenn Whelan are in central midfield with Sean Clare and Ryotaro Meshino providing the service to Steven MacLean and Wighton.



