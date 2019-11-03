Elyounoussi: It's too early to talk about my Celtic future

The on-loan Southampton attacker says he's enjoying his time in Glasgow.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6100027793001-mohamed-elyounoussi.jpg" />

Celtic star Mohamed Elyounoussi has said that it's too early for him to think about life after his loan spell in Glasgow but is enjoying every moment so far.

Elyounoussi joined Celtic on a season-long loan from Southampton at the end of the transfer window and has been in stunning form since settling in at the club, scoring seven goals including a double in Saturday's League Cup semi-final win over Hibs.

Having failed to make an impression at Southampton following his £16m move from Basel in 2018, Elyounoussi's long term prospects at St Mary's are unclear but when asked if he would favour staying in Glasgow, the winger was wary of thinking too far ahead.

"To be honest, I haven't thought too much about that," he said. "At the moment I just think about the next game, the next training session and then we can see at the end of the season.

"I'm really happy to be here at the moment and we'll see what's going to happen in the end."

The Norwegian said he was loving being part of the Celtic team that's impressing in domestic and European competitions and that the loan move had exceeded his expectations so far.

"I'm enjoying it," he said. "I came here to get more minutes.

"I have a good manager and good coaching staff around me as well as the players so I enjoy it at the moment.

"I came here to score goals and to help the team and win more titles.

"It's maybe beyond what I expected. The support from the fans has been amazing so far. I'm pleased to contribute and to score goals to win games for them. It's a good place to be at the moment, in the league and the cup and even the Europa League. I'm enjoying it.

"I have amazing players around me that make me better. They set me up for two goals today. They're amazing off the pitch as well so I'm enjoying my time in Glasgow."