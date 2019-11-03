Rangers reach League Cup final with 3-0 win over Hearts

Alfredo Morelos scored twice as his side set up a Hampden date with Celtic.

Rangers will meet Celtic in the League Cup final after they beat Hearts 3-0 at Hampden.

Steven Gerrard's side cruised to victory at the national stadium, continuing Hearts' woes after the Edinburgh side sacked Craig Levein earlier this week.

Filip Helander put Rangers in front before Alfredo Morelos scored twice to set up a meeting with their Glasgow rivals on December 8.

Rangers were on the front foot from the off but had their best chance on 24 minutes when James Tavernier tested Joel Pereira. Moments later Hearts' plans were dealt a serious blow when Glenn Whelan was forced off with injury and replaced by 19-year-old Andy Irving.

Despite Steven Gerrard's side being on top, the game was goalless as half-time approached and it looked like it would remain that way when Ryan Kent's long-range shot hit the post with four minutes until the break.

Just before half-time Rangers made the breakthrough. Hearts failed to properly clear a corner and Morelos took possession on the right, sweeping in a low pass that Helander was first to pounce on before firing past Pereira.

After the break, Rangers picked up where they left off. Just two minutes into the second half Tavernier collected a cross, put the ball into the six yard box and Morelos thumped in his 19th goal of the season.

Interim Hearts boss Austin MacPhee reacted quickly, using his final substitution to introduce Steven Naismith to the action but the change did little to reverse the direction of traffic.

Rangers pushed on and got the goal that put the tie to bed just after the hour mark. Ryan Kent made space for himself before picking out Morelos and the Colombian striker took a touch to control before finishing.

That left the forward chasing his hat-trick and he thought he had it when backheeling into the net from Joe Aribo's cross only to see the flag up for offside.



