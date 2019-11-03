  • STV
  • MySTV

Gerrard enthused by Rangers' dominant Hampden performance

STV

The Ibrox boss said his key players delivered in the cup win over Hearts.

Steven Gerrard watched his Rangers players cruise into the League Cup final and said they showed the right way to respond to a challenge.

A goal from Filip Helander and a double from Alfredo Morelos saw off the Edinburgh side and set up a final against rivals Celtic next month.

Gerrard said he would look forward to taking on Neil Lennon's side but didn't want that to take attention away from ow his side dominated proceedings against Hearts.

"There'll be plenty of time to speak about the final and who it's against," he said. "Today is all about Rangers and us performing ever so well and the lads enjoying the occasion.

"I said to the players before the game that it's so easy to be caught up in semi-finals with tickets and Hampden and all the nonsense but you can only enjoy the occasion if you perform and you win. Tonight's about them relaxing and enjoying themselves. they've got a day off tomorrow and then we reset and move on to the next challenge, which is Porto."

The Rangers boss had suffered semi-final defeat twice last season and he said that having in-form Morelos and Jermain Defoe available this time around made the whole experience much more comfortable.

"You have to respond to setbacks but I don't want my team to be one that looks backward," he said. "It's very important that you focus on the now and what's in front of you but of course you use negative experience to your favour.

"I'm sure they tapped into that, I certainly did, but it felt ever so different on the side knowing that you've got a number nine who's in terrific form and you've got another one behind you who is capable on this stage.

"I thought they had great back-up today from the wide men. Ryan Kent, you can see why we've gone and paid the money and been desperate to get him in. Midfield were outstanding and controlled the whole game.

"Ryan Jack was a man possessed again and the defence was solid."

Gerrard acknowledged that his side had been favourites to progress and said that competing for silverware was why he had made the move from Liverpool to Glasgow.

"As Rangers manager you are under constant pressure from game to game," he said. "I have to accept that and I'm aware of it, but it's what I'm here for.

"I came here for challenges like today. I really enjoyed the challenge and I will look forward to the final but there will be plenty of time to talk about that.

"It shouldn't be about me after a performance like that, it needs to be about the players.

"They have come through tricky away games in this competition, on TV against East Fife where they were hoping it would be one of those days when we don't turn up.

"Then we went away to Livingstone with the cameras were there again for a tough game, a war we had to go and win. This was yet another tough game against Hearts, so the players deserve all the credit."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.