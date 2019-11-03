Gerrard enthused by Rangers' dominant Hampden performance

The Ibrox boss said his key players delivered in the cup win over Hearts.

Steven Gerrard watched his Rangers players cruise into the League Cup final and said they showed the right way to respond to a challenge.

A goal from Filip Helander and a double from Alfredo Morelos saw off the Edinburgh side and set up a final against rivals Celtic next month.

Gerrard said he would look forward to taking on Neil Lennon's side but didn't want that to take attention away from ow his side dominated proceedings against Hearts.

"There'll be plenty of time to speak about the final and who it's against," he said. "Today is all about Rangers and us performing ever so well and the lads enjoying the occasion.

"I said to the players before the game that it's so easy to be caught up in semi-finals with tickets and Hampden and all the nonsense but you can only enjoy the occasion if you perform and you win. Tonight's about them relaxing and enjoying themselves. they've got a day off tomorrow and then we reset and move on to the next challenge, which is Porto."

The Rangers boss had suffered semi-final defeat twice last season and he said that having in-form Morelos and Jermain Defoe available this time around made the whole experience much more comfortable.

"You have to respond to setbacks but I don't want my team to be one that looks backward," he said. "It's very important that you focus on the now and what's in front of you but of course you use negative experience to your favour.

"I'm sure they tapped into that, I certainly did, but it felt ever so different on the side knowing that you've got a number nine who's in terrific form and you've got another one behind you who is capable on this stage.

"I thought they had great back-up today from the wide men. Ryan Kent, you can see why we've gone and paid the money and been desperate to get him in. Midfield were outstanding and controlled the whole game.

"Ryan Jack was a man possessed again and the defence was solid."

Gerrard acknowledged that his side had been favourites to progress and said that competing for silverware was why he had made the move from Liverpool to Glasgow.

"As Rangers manager you are under constant pressure from game to game," he said. "I have to accept that and I'm aware of it, but it's what I'm here for.



"I came here for challenges like today. I really enjoyed the challenge and I will look forward to the final but there will be plenty of time to talk about that.

"It shouldn't be about me after a performance like that, it needs to be about the players.

"They have come through tricky away games in this competition, on TV against East Fife where they were hoping it would be one of those days when we don't turn up.

"Then we went away to Livingstone with the cameras were there again for a tough game, a war we had to go and win. This was yet another tough game against Hearts, so the players deserve all the credit."