Tavernier: Gerrard demands consistency and Rangers delivered

The Rangers captain says the squad are determined to win silverware.

Rangers captain James Tavernier believes the team are delivering on Steven Gerrard's demands for the season so far and showed that by reaching the League Cup final.

A 3-0 win over Hearts set the Ibrox side up for a showdown with Celtic next month for the first trophy of the season. It's the first time the team have reached a final since 2016 and Tavernier has been part of teams that have fallen short in the last four over previous years.

The right-back said that manager Gerrard had set challenges for his team and that so far, with the team competing on all fronts, players had stepped up to the mark.

"It's always difficult because you're always playing with a new team since the previous year but we knew that this season we needed consistency and I think we've shown it throughout the season so far," Tavernier said.

"It's just the level of performance that the boys have been putting in.

"It's what the gaffer demands and we've gone and delivered today."

A Filip Helander goal and a double from Alfredo Morelos saw Rangers see off Hearts without too much danger and Tavernier felt his side could be pleased with their efforts and look forward to the final.

"That's what we wanted to do before the game," he said.

"We haven't had the greatest of (records in) semi-finals since I have been here but a club like Rangers needs to be in finals and competing for trophies.

"We knew it would be a tough game today but we handled Hearts the best we could and came out on top.

"Everybody wants to win a cup.

"Us lads in that changing room all want to win a cup and be successful but we will concentrate on the Europa League and the (league) season and when the final comes along we will concentrate on that."