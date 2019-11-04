Scotland Women's striker Claire Emslie makes Melbourne move

The 25-year-old travels Down Under on a season-long loan deal from Orlando Pride.

Claire Emslie has represented Scotland 25 times. SNS Group

Scotland Women's striker Claire Emslie has signed for Melbourne City on loan from Orlando Pride.

The 25-year-old will join up with her new teammates for the Westfield W-League 2019/20 season.

She told the club's website: "I'm very excited to be joining Melbourne City for the upcoming W-League season.

"City is a very professional club with a history of success, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the club as the team looks to create more history.

"I can't wait to get over to Australia and start training with the team."

Emslie has been capped 25 times, scoring five goals, for Scotland and featured in this year's World Cup.

After beginning her career at Hibs, she has also turned out for Bristol City and Manchester City.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.