Hibs sack Paul Heckingbottom after nine months in charge
Heckingbottom leaves Easter Road 48 hours after 5-2 League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic.
Hibs have sacked manager Paul Heckingbottom after nine months in charge at Easter Road.
The 42-year-old has left the Edinburgh club 48 hours after a 5-2 League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic.
Hibs are currently tenth in the Premiership, having won just one of their 11 fixtures this season.
Heckingbottom, who has also managed Leeds United and Barnsley, took over at Hibs from Neil Lennon in February.
His sacking comes just days after city rivals Hearts fired their manager Craig Levein.
More to follow...