Celtic's Ntcham set to switch international allegiance

The former France Under-21 midfielder has been picked by Cameroon.

Ntcham is on Cameroon's standby list. SNS Group

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham could switch his international allegiance after being put on the standby list for the Cameroon squad.

The 23-year-old Frenchman, whose parents are from Cameroon, has represented France at every youth level and played in the European Under-21 Championships for Les Bleuets.

The midfielder was linked with a switch to Cameroon last year when then manager Clarence Seedorf said he was widening the net to consider new faces for his squad.

Though Seedorf has now left his post, successor Toni Conceicao has included Ntcham on his list of reserves for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Cape Verde and Rwanda .

The player was asked about his preferences last year and said that he would consider playing for the African nation but that there was no rush to reach a decision.

He said: "Cameroon have been in contact with me but, to make a good decision, you have to take your time. They are happy for me to do that.

"In life you have to take your time when you make a decision like this. Is it a decision from the heart or the head? Both.

"My parents are both from Cameroon but they haven't said anything to me about it. It is my decision. My friends and family all have an opinion on the situation but I don't want to say what it is."