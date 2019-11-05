Naismith and McKenna return as Clarke names Scotland squad

The 25-man-squad for the qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan has been confirmed.

Naismith has returned to the squad after injury. SNS Group

Hearts forward Steven Naismith and Aberdeen's Scott McKenna have been named in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the coming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The duo have returned from injury and are in Clarke's plans for the matches against Cyprus on November 16 and Kazakhstan three days later.

However, Kieran Tierney has not been included despite returning to action with Arsenal in the last few weeks. Charlie Mulgrew, who has 44 caps and last featured in the 4-0 defeat to Russia in Moscow, has not been included after picking up a hamstring injury, as has Kilmarnock's Stuart Findlay.

Leeds defender Liam Cooper, Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie are included after missing the previous two matches through injury

The national team can no longer qualify for Euro 2020 via the group stage but will use the remaining games as preparation for the play-off that was secured via the Nations League and gives Scotland a chance of playing in a major finals for the first time since 1998.