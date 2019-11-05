Clarke 'frustrated' by Tierney's continued Scotland absence

The defender has been left out of the national team squad at Arsenal's request.

Steve Clarke has named his squad to face Cyprus and Kazakhstan. SNS Group

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has admitted to frustration that he has not been able to call on Kieran Tierney, saying the defender's club had made the call on his fitness for international duty.

Clarke named his squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan but there was no place for the 22-year-old.

Injury deprived the manager of the former Celtic full-back earlier in his time as Scotland boss but after recovering from a double hernia, Tierney was expected to be called up for the previous qualifiers against Russia and San Marino.

That absence was down to Arsenal not wanting to rush the player back to action but the left-back has now made six appearances for his new club.

Clarke said that Arsenal had again asked him to leave Tierney out of his squad.

"Kieran has got an ongoing issue that Arsenal are keen to address in the next international break and Arsenal asked us not to select him," he said.

"It's a little bit frustrating. It's obviously frustrating for Kieran as well, but we've got good cover in that position."