Callum McGregor signs new long-term Celtic contract

McGregor has signed a new Celtic deal. SNS Group

Callum McGregor has committed his future to Celtic, signing a new five-year deal with the club.

Celtic have announced that McGregor has put pen to paper on a new contract that will see him remain at the club until at least the summer of 2024, extending his existing deal by 12 months.

The 26-year-old is a product of Celtic's youth system and has spent his entire career at the club, with the exception of a development loan at Notts County in 2013.

McGregor, capped 17 times by Scotland, has been an integral part of Celtic's success in recent years, winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups.

This season the midfielder has made 28 appearances for club and country, scoring five times.



