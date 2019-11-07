Declan Gallagher feared Scotland selection was 'wind up'

Motherwell defender is hoping to make international debut later this month.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6101457803001-news-191107-motherwell-16x9.jpg" />

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher feared it was a "wind-up" when he was named in the Scotland squad.

Gallagher was added to the squad for last month's fixtures with Russia and San Marino following injuries, but kept his place when Steve Clarke named his next squad this week.

The 28-year-old will now be hoping to make his international debut against Cyprus or Kazakhstan.

But he revealed he had to double-check that news of the call-up wasn't a joke.

'When I found out it legit I was buzzing," he said. "Getting the phone call when I was sitting with my daughter and wife, it was unbelievable.

"I think they were actually more excited about it than I was."

Gallagher has rebuilt his career after being given a three-year prison sentence for attacking a chef in 2013.

After his release, he became Livingston captain before moving to Fir Park in the summer.

"It took a wee bit to get going again," he said. "I always felt like something was holding me back but that's all in the past now."

