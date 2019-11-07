Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio named manager of the month

The Italian led the Rugby Park side to three Premiership wins in October after shaky start.

Alessio has overcome a tough start to life in Scotland. SNS

Angelo Alessio has been named manager of the month after leading Kilmarnock to three Premiership wins.

The Italian has collected the award for October and insisted he never doubted himself during a tumultuous start to life in Scotland.

His summer appointment was questioned after a Europa League exit to Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads, and losses to Rangers and Hamilton in his opening two league matches.

But the response was emphatic - Killie only lost to Celtic in their subsequent ten matches and kept eight clean sheets.

A defensive injury crisis and Alex Bruce's red card and suspension hindered Killie as they suffered defeats to Motherwell and Aberdeen but Alessio has transformed public perceptions of him.

The former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy assistant manager said: "I'm very proud of the award because it comes after a difficult start.

"So I consider it an award shared with my staff and my players and all colleagues at Kilmarnock.

"It was important to work in the right way and believe in my methods. They chose me for this job. It was a difficult start for many reasons after being eliminated from the Europa League and losing the first two matches.

"But that's the past, we have to forget the bad start. Our focus is on the next game."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.