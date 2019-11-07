Celtic beat Lazio to reach knockout stage of Europa League

The Hoops beat the Italian club 2-1 in Rome on Thursday night.

Champs: Celtic celebrate their win. SNS

Celtic are through to the knockout stage of the Europa League after battling back from behind to defeat Lazio 2-1.

James Forrest's strike in the 38th minute levelled the score following Ciro Immobile's goal seven minutes after kick-off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Thursday night.

Goal: James Forrest nets the equaliser. SNS

Olivier Ntcham then netted the winner in stoppage time.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon had hoped his team would end an unwanted record, having not won in 12 trips to Italy with three draws and nine defeats.

Hoops: Scott Brown and Callum McGregor. SNS

The club top Group E with ten points, with Romanian outfit Cluj in second place with nine after they defeated France's Rennes 1-0.

Celtic, who are currently top of the Scottish Premiership, will next face Rennes in Glasgow on November 28.

Shoot: Odsonne Edouard almost made it 2-1 to Celtic. SNS

The build-up to Celtic v Lazio match had been marred with trouble.

During the reverse fixture at Celtic Park, Lazio supporters marched through Glasgow city centre making offensive gestures.

Celtic were charged over the display of an "illicit banner" during the game, which they won 2-1.

The two clubs were also charged by Uefa over "illicit chants" heard during their match on October 24.

Celtic had issued safety advice to fans ahead of the away match.

Supporters were advised to avoid wearing club colours while walking around Rome, particularly in the evening, stay in large groups where possible and keep a low profile.

Flares: Celtic fans during the Europa League clash. SNS

However, on Wednesday night, two Celtic fans were stabbed outside an Irish bar in the Italian capital.

Police said the injured pair were taken to hospital for treatment.

During the match on Thursday night, Celtic fans let off flares in the stadium.

