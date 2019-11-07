  • STV
Morelos fires Rangers to victory over Porto in Europa League

Jenness Mitchell

Not since 2008 has Scotland had two clubs competing in European competition beyond Christmas.

Champ: Alfredo Morelos opened the scoring.
Rangers are on target to reach the knockout stage of the Europa League after defeating Porto 2-0 at Ibrox.

Earlier on Thursday night, Celtic secured their place after battling back from behind to defeat Lazio 2-1 in Rome.

The Hoops currently top Group E with ten points.

Superstar: Ryan Kent taking on the Porto team.
Continuing their own Europa League campaign in Glasgow, Steven Gerrard's men now sit joint top of Group G thanks to goals from Alfredo Morelos and Steven Davis within the space of four minutes in the second-half.

Morelos scored in the 69th minute to take his season tally to 21 - 11 of them in Europe and three of them in four group matches.

The striker then set up Davis four minutes later.

Winners: Steven Davis celebrates with Alfredo Morelos.
Rangers, who drew 1-1 with Porto last month, will next play Feyenoord in Rotterdam on November 28 before welcoming Young Boys from Switzerland to Ibrox on December 12.

Both Feyenoord and Porto are three points behind Rangers and Young Boys with just two games remaining.

