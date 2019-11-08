  • STV
  • MySTV

Lennon: Bond is back with Celtic fans after conquering Rome

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

Manager felt a strong connection with the fans after beating Lazio in the Europa League.

Neil Lennon salutes the Celtic supporters after beating Lazio.
Neil Lennon salutes the Celtic supporters after beating Lazio. SNS

Neil Lennon believes the bond he had with the Celtic fans during his first spell as manager is back following the club's historic win in Rome.

Goals from James Forrest and Olivier Ntcham earned a sensational 2-1 win away to Lazio, securing Celtic's place in the last 32 of the Europa League with two group games to spare.

It was the first time Celtic had won a competitive match on Italian soil, and Lennon said the travelling supporters more than played their part.

He said: "I have to pay a huge amount of credit to the supporters who were there last night.

"Really for the first time in my second spell here, it felt like the real Celtic again. That love and pride and that sort of rawness from the crowd, the connection with the players in a European tie.

"They helped the team enormously. We were a goal down early and they just kept the noise and the tempo for the players and we sent them home really happy."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1442229-celtic-beat-lazio-to-reach-knockout-stage-of-europa-league/ | default

Lennon said he understood fans' concerns when he took over from Brendan Rodgers in February, but felt the win in Rome would go a long way to overcoming any lingering doubts.

He said: "With the way I came in, in February, there was a disconnect because of the agitation with Brendan leaving ... and feeling of a disconnect between certain supporters and the club.

"But it was all connected again last night. There was real pride there, it felt like the old days."

He added: "I can understand fans not being too sure after the pedigree of the manager that left and what he'd achieved here.

"There was a lot of uncertainty around myself, but I've a lot of belief in myself, allied with the real good support network behind the scenes.

"You keep calm, have a few dips here and there, but stay strong in what you believe in."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.