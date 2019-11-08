  • STV
  • MySTV

Hibs chief: 'No pressure' in seeking coach at same time as Hearts

Evanna Holland

Leeann Dempster suspects both Edinburgh clubs will be eyeing up similar candidates.

Search: Leeann Dempster leads Hibs' recruitment of a new head coach
Search: Leeann Dempster leads Hibs' recruitment of a new head coach SNS Group

Hibernian are in competition with city rivals Hearts for a new head coach, chief executive Leeann Dempster has admitted.

But the Easter Road chief insisted she feels no pressure over finding a new boss to lead her team at the same time as Ann Budge is seeking the man to replace Craig Levein in the Tynecastle dugout.

Hibs sacked Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Robbie Stockdale on Monday after a run that has seen the team slide to just one point off the foot of the Premiership table.

Hearts parted ways with Levein just four days earlier with names such as Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson and former Sunderland boss Jack Ross being touted for either job in the capital.

Dempster said: "We are always in competition with clubs on the field and we will be in competition with clubs off the field when it comes to things like commercial and sponsorship too.

"It is coincidental that we are both in the market at the same time but I do not feel under pressure in that regard at all.

"I suspect that we will have similar and strong [candidates] who we are looking at but it will fall as it falls.

"We've got a number of people who we are speaking to at the moment and that process will play out."

Hibs fans had been growing increasingly frustrated with the team's inability to win matches and calls for Heckingbottom's removal has been growing in volume before and after last weekend's 5-2 defeat to Celtic.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1442124-hibs-sack-paul-heckingbottom-after-nine-months-in-charge/ | default

On Thursday, Tracey Smith, supporters' representative on the Hibernian board, stepped down, citing abuse from the fans for her decision.

Dempster stressed that she and the board welcomed criticism in tough times but urged the club's followers to be mindful of overstepping the mark.

She said: "It had no effect on when Paul left at all. Supporters support their team and when things aren't going well they voice it in various ways.

"We make football decisions here - we don't make emotional decisions.

"Fans are allowed to criticise. Criticism is one thing but abuse is different so I think there is a fine line between how supporters express themselves.

"Criticism is fine as long as it is measured and appropriate. When it gets to the other side of it I think we really need to sense-check that and moderate it.

"Tracey was pretty direct in her statement about why that happened and I need to come back to this - supporters are the lifeblood of the club and they have been brilliant with me.

"When times are tough at the club you have to be resilient. Be critical, but be respectful, that's all we ask."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.