Austin MacPhee facing upheaval with club and country

Uncertain future for Hearts' interim boss with Northern Ireland set to lose manager.

Austin MacPhee's future is uncertain. SNS Group

Hearts' interim manager Austin MacPhee is facing upheaval in two different jobs.

The 40-year-old is also assistant coach to Michael O'Neill with the Northern Ireland national team - with O'Neill today agreeing to take over as the new manager of Stoke City.

MacPhee said: "I spoke to Michael last night. He's done an unbelievable job with Northern Ireland in the last five years and I know a lot of chairmen hold him in high regard.

"It is obviously an opportunity that he will have weighed up and that is a good next step in his career.

"I don't see it as an unsettling time, I see it as an exciting time.

"I believe, with Hearts, whoever is the new manager and the sporting director should have clear targets to be in the Europa League."

Asked where he saw his own future, MacPhee said: "I just want to be part of the club moving forward. I think the club has come to a point that it now needs some alteration and restructuring.

"My immediate job just now is to win at the weekend for the future of the club, because I think that this process should take a bit of time.

"It can only take time if myself and the players get results to allow everybody [breathing space]."

