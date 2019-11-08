Kerr's squad fire Scotland to victory on road to Euro 2021

The football team defeated Albania 5-0 on Friday night in Elbasan.

Shelley Kerr's Scotland squad have continued their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign in style with a 5-0 win over Albania.

On Friday, Claire Emslie opened the scoring in Elbasan at 15mins after Jane Ross headed the ball down into the box.

Ross then netted the second at 22mins after Leanne Crichton's powerful shot was parried by the home team's keeper.

Erin Cuthbert got the second-half off to a good start with the third at 58mins.

Hannah Godfrey then marked her debut by tapping home a winner after a goalmouth scramble at 64mins.

At 77mins, Lisa Evans cut the ball in from the right to find Christie Murray unmarked in the box.

Murray blast the ball home to score her fifth for Scotland and the fifth of the evening.

Kerr's side opened their England 2021 campaign with an 8-0 victory in August over Cyprus at Easter Road in Edinburgh.

Scotland are now in second place in Group E with six points. Finland are at the top with nine points from three wins.

Portugal, Cyprus and Albania round off the rest of the table.

Scotland will next face Cyprus away on April 9, 2020.

