Scotland unveil new home kit ahead of Euro play-offs

Update: Steven Naismith and Erin Cuthbert wearing the new kit. SNS

Scotland have unveiled a new all-navy kit ahead of the upcoming Euro qualifying double-header.

The home strip, featuring red and white bands on the sleeve, will be worn by both the men's and women's teams until 2021.

Steve Clarke's men will wear the design for the first time when they take on Cyprus on Saturday.

Scotland are currently fourth in their group and cannot qualify automatically for next year's European Championships.

However, they can still end the nation's major tournament wait by successfully navigating their way through the Nations League play-offs.

The Scottish FA said: "The shirt, which will be worn until 2021, encompasses iconic Scottish elements brought into the modern era through the lens of colour and hand painted graphics.

"A two toned front panel consisting of the traditional navy blue and collegiate navy is a nod to the past, while the sleeve cuffs are highlighted with red and white tipping."

