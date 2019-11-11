Cooper out and McTominay major doubt for Scotland action

The Manchester United midfielder suffered an ankle injury during the win over Brighton.

Out: Liam Cooper is to miss Scotland's upcoming double-header. SNS

Liam Cooper has withdrawn from the Scotland squad through injury, while Scott McTominay is a major doubt for the upcoming Euro qualifying double-header.

Leeds United captain Cooper was subbed in the 72nd minute of Saturday's Championship win over Blackburn.

Scans after the match confirmed a small tear in his groin area that rules the centre-half out of the upcoming Cyprus and Kazakhstan fixtures.

Leeds expect Cooper to return to action after the international break.

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder McTominay looks set to both matches for his country with an ankle injury.

McTominay went off injured close to the end of United's 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was taken down the tunnel on a stretcher after several minutes of attention in the technical area following his substitution.

McTominay limped out of the stadium. The severity of the issue will be assessed on Monday, when he is due to meet up with his Scotland team-mates ahead of their final European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "He went over on his ankle. It's a painful one.

"I've had one and I was out for eight weeks. But then again sometimes you're back in two weeks, so I don't know.

"He's in for a scan tomorrow, but it looked painful and he's not one for rolling around."

Steve Clarke has a number of options in central midfield with Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn, John Fleck and Kenny McLean starting for their respective teams in the Premier League this weekend and Callum McGregor and Ryan Jack both playing 90 minutes on Sunday.

