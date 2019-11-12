Captain Robertson heads list of Scotland withdrawals

Andy Robertson is one of four players to pull out of Steve Clarke's squad for the double-header.

Out: Andy Robertson will miss Scotland duty. SNS

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has withdrawn from the squad for the upcoming Euro double-header alongside Scott McTominay and Ryan Fraser.

Leeds defender Liam Cooper was already ruled out of the qualification matches against Cyprus and Kazakhstan yesterday with a groin injury.

But Manchester United midfielder McTominay's omission with an ankle injury has now been confirmed, while Bournemouth winger Fraser has also pulled out.

Following the quartet's withdrawal, Celtic winger Lewis Morgan and Derby midfielder Graeme Shinnie have been called up by Steve Clarke.

The national team boss was already without left-back Kieran Tierney, who was omitted from the squad at Arsenal's request as he continues to build his fitness back up.

Scotland face Cyprus on Saturday, before hosting Kazakhtan at Hampden on Tuesday.

Clarke's side are unable to qualify for the Euros automatically but can still end their tournament wait by prevailing in the upcoming play-offs.

