Jack hopeful Scotland call-offs will give him part to play

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Scotland's only Rangers player also said club differences will be left at the door.

Ryan Jack says the number of Scotland call-offs in the recent squad can help him stake a claim for a starting berth in Steve Clarke's team.

The midfielder also says Old Firm rivalries will be set aside as they look to work together to help the national team push forward.

As the sole Rangers player in the squad the midfielder says any on-field rivalries with the likes of Celtic's Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie will be forgotten as they bid to build momentum ahead of next year's European Championships play-offs.

He said: "I think any club rivalries have to be (left at the door).

"There is no doubt that we will fight and battle on the pitch and want to every game for our clubs but when we turn up here we are team mates and we will train hard together and play for each other."

Rangers are currently sitting in second place in the premiership, trailing their Glasgow rivals by goal difference only, and have a cup final to look forward to next month.

They are also sitting second in their Europa League group after a 2-0 win over Porto at Ibrox and former Aberdeen star Jack is hoping to bring that good form to the national set-up as he looks to cement a place in Steve Clarke's squad.

"Everything is going well at club level and hopefully I can bring that form and good feeling to the national side.

"I would say it is the best I have played in my career.

"I think I have said before that I am playing with a good bunch of players at my club so obviously that helps and we have a very good staff at Rangers as well so I think at the minute everything is going well and I'm in a good place.

"It's tough to get into the Scotland team, there is quality throughout the squad but you want to play for your country and I have said before that you want to come away, you want to work hard and you want to show the manager that you want to be here and you want to play a part going forward.

"Obviously I have not had too many caps, it's one thing I am passionate about. I am passionate about being involved with my country and playing well for my country and going forward hopefully we can achieve something.

"I just want to show the manager that I want to be here and want to fight for my place."

With the group now dead for Scotland the squad are looking towards next year's play-offs and the chance to take the country to its first major championships in 21 years.

However, the 27-year-old Rangers midfielder says it is vital they pick up two wins to build momentum ahead of the crunch qualifiers.

He said: "I think these next two games are a chance for players like myself to try and stake a claim going forward.

"It's about trying to build momentum, we got a win over San Marino and we are looking to keep that going with another two wins then we can take that into the play-offs next year."

