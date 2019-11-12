Hibs defender Porteous called up to Scotland squad

The 20-year-old central defender has been called up after a host of players pulled out.

Porteous: Called up to Scotland squad. SNS

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous has been called up to the Scotland squad after Steve Clarke was hit by a host of call offs.

The 20-year-old centre half has been promoted from the Under-21 squad for the double-header against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan and Graeme Shinnie of Derby were also called up after several withdrawals from the original squad including captain Andrew Robertson and Leeds United defender Liam Cooper.

The call up comes ahead of Scotland's final two group matches in Cyprus on Saturday and at home to Kazakhstan next Tuesday.

Tennis star Andy Murray congratulated Porteous on the call up.

The former world number one wrote on Facebook: "Great news. Congratulations Ryan on your first senior call up to the Scotland squad."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.