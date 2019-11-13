Ross Wilson: Rangers under no pressure to sell star players

The club's new sporting director has ruled out the departure of Alfredo Morelos in January.

Stance: Wilson insists Morelos will stay at Rangers.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has ruled out the departure of key players in January, insisting the club aren't under any pressure to move on prize assets.

The Ibrox side forecast they will need another £10m in investment before the end of the season after announcing an annual loss of £11.3m.

Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move away from Govan during the winter window having netted 22 times already this season.

But Wilson, who has moved from Southampton to replace Mark Allen as Rangers' sporting director, categorically denied the suggestion the club could be forced to move on star men.

Asked if key players such as Morelos would still be at Ibrox come the season end, he said: "Yes (they will), we want our best players to stay here as long as they can.

"Like every club in world football, there comes a point when players move on for a variety of reasons.

"We're no different to that but that's certainly not on the horizon for January."

He added: "I was speaking to Steven about this at the weekend, he's been well-quoted already.

"First and foremost, the first team has a number of players who could be interesting for other clubs as the club is in a significantly better place than it was before.

"But holding onto those players for as long as we can is important to us.

"Clearly players may reach a point in the future where they go somewhere else but keeping our key players for as long as possible is important to us."

The role is to lead the football department, at a club of this magnitude ultimately it's about making as many areas of the football club excellent. Ross Wilson on his new role as Rangers sporting director.

Wilson revealed he previously turned down an approach from the Light Blues to continue his work with Southampton as he was only two-and-a-half years into his spell with the Saints.

The former Falkirk supremo said he eventually decided to accept Rangers' call, though, after seeing the development of the Govan outfit.

Wilson continued: "It was always going to be a difficult decision, I was sitting in one of the best jobs in the country at a club I loved being a part of.

"It was a big decision, one I felt I had to make and wanted to make this time.

"The thing that has been important to me is a real understanding within the club about exactly what this role is about.

"The assurances for me were really an understanding across the club as to what the role is about and what I'm here to do, how I'm going to work with Steven.

"There was no point of me coming here if that wasn't a relationship Steven and I think could work.

"I'm not the chief scout, I'm not the head of recruitment.

"The role is to lead the football department, at a club of this magnitude ultimately it's about making as many areas of the football club excellent.

"We're not going to do that overnight, we need to strive for improvement all the time."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.