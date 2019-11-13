  • STV
Jullien: Kennedy should stay in a good place with Celtic

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien says working with John Kennedy is 'enjoyable'.

Jullien: Enjoying his football in Glasgow.
Jullien: Enjoying his football in Glasgow. SNS

Christopher Jullien is hopeful John Kennedy will stay "in a good place" with Celtic despite reported interest from Hibs wanting to make him their new manager.

The 6ft 6 defender, who signed from Toulouse for £7m in the summer, has enjoyed working with the first team coach whose advice has been invaluable to him since moving to Glasgow.

He said: "Who would leave Celtic? All is going well just now and he has been so good for us.

"I am really happy that he is with us for now.

"As a defender he always gives me advice on things I could do on the field and how to improve my game.

"He is in a good place and we are in a good place. Having him on my side every day is really enjoyable.

"Since I arrived here he has been really good for me and that is all you can ask when you arrive at a new club.

"He is there to tell you what has been good and what has been bad.

"He has always been there since the beginning with me and anytime I have a problem on the field or with something I don't understand I can go to him and he will answer so fast to me and that is what I love about him."

The 26-year-old Frenchman has played a key role in the club's Europa League exploits and was again outstanding in last week's 2-1 over Lazio in Rome.

'My team mates just now are simply the best that I have played with, it is so much easier to play well when you are playing with team mates like this.'
Christopher Jullien.

Celtic have now qualified for the knock-out stages with two games to spare and Jullien says his new teammates are the best he has ever played with in his career but stopped short on making any predictions on how far they can go in the competition.

He said: "I am surrounded by the best players I have played with before.

"My team mates just now are simply the best that I have played with, it is so much easier to play well when you are playing with team mates like this.

"We have such good chemistry and I just try to do my job and if that is good for the club then that is all that matters.

"The Europa league has been really nice, the two games against Lazio were unbelievable, the atmosphere was crazy and to know we have qualified with two games left is brilliant.

"But we are going to stay focused as the next two games are not going to be easy.

"I don't know (how far Celtic can go in Europa League), we have a lot of good players and good staff who believe in us.

"We are in a good place just now, we don't want to jump to any conclusions, we will just focus on what we have to do on the field and see what happens from there."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.