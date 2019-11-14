Hibernian set to confirm Jack Ross as new manager

Hibs are set to name the former St Mirren manager as Paul Heckinbottom's replacement.

Ross: Set to be named new Hibs boss this season. SNS

Hibernian are set to confirm Jack Ross as their new manager by this weekend.

The Easter Road club are closing in on the former St Mirren and Sunderland manager who left the Stadium of Light earlier this season.

The 43-year-old, who won the Scottish Championship with St Mirren, will replace Paul Heckingbottom who was sacked after a semi-final defeat to Celtic with the club languishing near the bottom of the Premiership.

He was also named SPFL manager of the year for season 2017/18.

Ross left English League One side Sunderland in October with the club sitting at sixth in the table after failing to secure promotion despite reaching a play-off final last season.

