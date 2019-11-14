Queen's Park vote to end 152-year-old amateur status

Scotland's oldest football club have voted to become professional for the first time.

Queen's Park: Founded in 1867. Queen's Park FC

Scotland's oldest football club has voted to end its amateur status and become professional for the first time in 152 years.

Queen's Park, who currently play in League One, had a vote on the issue on Thursday.

The committee motion needed at least 75% to vote in favour to pass but received a 91% backing at the club's offices.

The Hampden Park club, who will be leaving the national stadium at the end of this season to play their home games in Lesser Hampden, confirmed the news on Twitter shorty after.

Based in Glasgow, Queen's Park are historically one of the country's most successful teams and have won the Scottish Cup more times than any other club outside Celtic and Rangers.

However, the last of their ten Scottish Cups was won in 1893.

Known as the Spiders they can also count Scotland stars Andy Robertson and Laurence Shankland among their former players.

This season they were the only amateur side out of 42 SPFL clubs but after today's decisiom they will be allowed to offer professional terms for the first time since they were founded in 1867.

