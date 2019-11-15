Jack Ross returns to Scottish football as Hibs head coach

Former manager of the year takes charge at Easter Road after Sunderland sacking.

Jack Ross is back in Scottish football. SNS Group

Hibs have appointed Jack Ross as their new head coach on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The former St Mirren and Sunderland boss has replaced Paul Heckingbottom, who was sacked last week.

He will take charge of his new side for the first time at home to Motherwell next weekend.

Ross, 43, won the Championship with St Mirren and was named Scottish PFA manager of the year in 2018.

He then moved to Sunderland but failed to earn promotion from England's League One and was sacked after a shaky start to this season.

Ross said: "I think we all consider Hibernian to be one of the leading clubs in Scottish football - in terms of the history and passion of the supporters.

"It's up to all us to help the squad to live up to that.

"We have some talented players, underpinned by a successful academy, and I'll do everything I can to make sure we're able to help every player fulfil his potential."

Heckingbottom left Hibs on the back a 5-2 League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic and a run of poor Premiership form.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster said: "Jack made a very strong impression on us during the interview process but he is someone we have obviously been aware of for some time.

"We are confident that Jack, along with the staff at Easter Road Stadium and the Hibernian Training Centre, will help drive this club forward and we will do everything that we can, as a board, to support that."

