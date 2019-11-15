Kilmarnock make James Fowler head of football operations

Fowler made 460 appearances on the pitch for Killie and won the 2012 League Cup.

James Fowler is back at Kilmarnock. SNS Group

Kilmarnock have appointed former player James Fowler as their new head of football operations.

Fowler, 39, will oversee the first team, reserves, under 18s and the club's academy, as well as being responsible for recruitment and scouting.

The ex-Queen of the South manager, who made more than 460 appearances for Kilmarnock, has also held coaching positions with St Mirren and Sunderland.

Fowler, a member of the 2012 League Cup-winning side, said: "I am thrilled to be coming back to the club as head of football operations.

"With the experience I've gained in the last five years in various roles within the industry, I feel that this is the right opportunity for me to implement my ideas.

"The club and supporters have always been so welcoming to me, and I am looking forward to working with the board, Angelo Alessio and his staff, and the fans to continue to build the strongest team we can at Kilmarnock Football Club."

