  • STV
  • MySTV

Steve Clarke keeps captain to himself ahead of Cyprus clash

STV

Scotland manager yet to name replacement for injured skipper Andy Robertson.

Steve Clarke is looking for leadership throughout his squad.
Steve Clarke is looking for leadership throughout his squad. SNS

Steve Clarke is keeping the identity of his Scotland captain under wraps as he called for all his players to take responsibility on the pitch.

First-choice skipper Andy Robertson is out of Saturday's Euro 2020 qualifier with Cyprus in Nicosia with injury.

Clarke said he would name the Liverpool left-back's stand-in on matchday and wants to see leadership all around his squad.

Steven Naismith could get the honour if he is handed his 50th cap, while Callum McGregor captained the side earlier this year.

Clarke said: "I will keep that one under wraps until tomorrow.

"Obviously it will depend a little bit on team selection as well. I'm not going to give out the team today so you will find out tomorrow."

He added: "I have always thought as a manager and even as a player that everybody in the dressing room should be a leader, everyone should try and take on part of the role of captain.

"It's not something that should just be down to one person. You want as many leaders and positive people in the camp as you can get and that's what we are trying to build here."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1442326-scotland-call-offs-genuine-injuries-says-assistant-boss/ | default

Clarke has lost a number of players to injury and international retirement before and after picking his squad for the final two group games, against Cyprus and Kazakhstan at Hampden on Tuesday.

Robertson, Scott McTominay, Liam Cooper and Ryan Fraser pulled out at the start of the week, while the likes of Charlie Mulgrew, Kieran Tierney, John Souttar, Stuart Findlay and Leigh Griffiths were missing from the initial squad because of fitness and injury issues.

Robert Snodgrass quit Scotland after playing in the 4-0 defeat in Russia last month to join the likes of James McArthur, Matt Ritchie and Steven Fletcher to have departed the international scene in recent times.

Clarke called up Derby midfielder Graeme Shinnie, Celtic winger Lewis Morgan and Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous to supplement his squad and he insists the players who have travelled to Nicosia are in pole position to nail down places for the qualifying deciders in March.

On the withdrawals, Clarke said: "They were frustrating at the start. Obviously when you name the squad and get call-offs it's frustrating. But I'm learning quickly in this job, you have to move on.

"I've got 23 players in this squad who want to be here and all want to be part of what we want to do. They are all here, they have all trained well this week, and I concentrate on those 23.

"They have got two games before the March play-offs, so anybody who is here in camp has got a great chance to catch my attention and make sure they are in the squad in March because they have the opportunity to make themselves pick-able.

"If they do well for the team now in these two games then there's every chance they will be involved in March."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.