Steve Clarke keeps captain to himself ahead of Cyprus clash

Scotland manager yet to name replacement for injured skipper Andy Robertson.

Steve Clarke is looking for leadership throughout his squad. SNS

Steve Clarke is keeping the identity of his Scotland captain under wraps as he called for all his players to take responsibility on the pitch.

First-choice skipper Andy Robertson is out of Saturday's Euro 2020 qualifier with Cyprus in Nicosia with injury.

Clarke said he would name the Liverpool left-back's stand-in on matchday and wants to see leadership all around his squad.

Steven Naismith could get the honour if he is handed his 50th cap, while Callum McGregor captained the side earlier this year.

Clarke said: "I will keep that one under wraps until tomorrow.

"Obviously it will depend a little bit on team selection as well. I'm not going to give out the team today so you will find out tomorrow."

He added: "I have always thought as a manager and even as a player that everybody in the dressing room should be a leader, everyone should try and take on part of the role of captain.

"It's not something that should just be down to one person. You want as many leaders and positive people in the camp as you can get and that's what we are trying to build here."

Clarke has lost a number of players to injury and international retirement before and after picking his squad for the final two group games, against Cyprus and Kazakhstan at Hampden on Tuesday.

Robertson, Scott McTominay, Liam Cooper and Ryan Fraser pulled out at the start of the week, while the likes of Charlie Mulgrew, Kieran Tierney, John Souttar, Stuart Findlay and Leigh Griffiths were missing from the initial squad because of fitness and injury issues.

Robert Snodgrass quit Scotland after playing in the 4-0 defeat in Russia last month to join the likes of James McArthur, Matt Ritchie and Steven Fletcher to have departed the international scene in recent times.

Clarke called up Derby midfielder Graeme Shinnie, Celtic winger Lewis Morgan and Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous to supplement his squad and he insists the players who have travelled to Nicosia are in pole position to nail down places for the qualifying deciders in March.

On the withdrawals, Clarke said: "They were frustrating at the start. Obviously when you name the squad and get call-offs it's frustrating. But I'm learning quickly in this job, you have to move on.

"I've got 23 players in this squad who want to be here and all want to be part of what we want to do. They are all here, they have all trained well this week, and I concentrate on those 23.

"They have got two games before the March play-offs, so anybody who is here in camp has got a great chance to catch my attention and make sure they are in the squad in March because they have the opportunity to make themselves pick-able.

"If they do well for the team now in these two games then there's every chance they will be involved in March."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.