Scotland under-21s beaten by 10-man Greece in Edinburgh

Gemmill: Under-21s faced a set back. SNS

Scotland Under-21s have suffered a major Euro 2021 set-back after losing to ten-man Greece in Edinburgh.

Scott Gemmill's men, who were hoping to get their qualifying campaign back on track, lost 1-0 thanks to a last minute penalty at Tynecastle.

Dimitris Nikolaou scored the stoppage-time winner after Daniel Harvie had handled in the box.

The defeat will sting all the more given the visitors had played out the final 27 minutes a man light after seeing Bayer Leverkusen youngster Panagiotis Retsos was sent off.

Scotland started the night leading Group D but dropped to third, two points behind the Greeks who took over at the top.

