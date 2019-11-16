Naismith captain as Clarke names team to play Cyprus

Steven Naismith will captain Scotland on his 50th international cap.

Naismith: Will captain side on 50th cap. SNS

Steven Naismith will captain Scotland against Cyprus as the veteran Hearts forward wins his 50th cap.

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher will win his first cap after being named in Steve Clarke's starting eleven for the penultimate qualifier.

Naismith will lead the line with Celtic's Ryan Christie and James Forrest supporting from the wings.

The 33-year-old Hearts forward will be looking to add to his nine international goals in dark blue.

On-form Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack will start in midfield alongside Old Firm rival Callum McGregor and Aston Villa star John McGinn.

Celtic's Greg Taylor will deputise for injured captain Andrew Robertson, with Arsenal's Kieran Tierney also out, despite the left back only making one appearance since signing for the Hoops.

Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer will again start at right-back with Aberdeen's Scott McKenna partnering Gallagher in defence.

David Marshall retains his place in goals as Scotland look to end a disappointing qualifying campaign to an end on a high.

Clarke's men will also be looking to build up a bit of form ahead of next year's Nations League play-offs that could see them qualify for their first major tournament in 22 years.

