Christie and McGinn secure 2-1 victory for Scotland

Steve Clarke's men defeated Cyprus 2-1 in Nicosia in their penultimate qualifier.

Opener: Ryan Christie celebrates first half goal. SNS

Scotland have earned their second victory in as many games with a 2-1 win over Cyprus in Nicosia.

After surviving an early scare that nearly seen a Cypriot opener, Steve Clarke's men opened the scoring through Celtic's Ryan Christie who continued his red-hot start to the season with a sensational strike into the top corner.

The Scots took the goal lead into the break but the hosts equalised soon after the re-start through former Rangers youngster Georgios Efrem with a sublime volley.

But Aston Villa's John McGinn restored the lead soon after with his fifth goal in his last five matches for the national team.

The wins follows a 6-0 win over San Marino and moves Scotland up to third in the table with only one more game to go in a disappointing qualifying campaign.

And they will want to continue their current winning run when they will play Kazakhstan in Glasgow on Tuesday in what will be the game of the group.

And revenge will also be on their mind for that game after an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the start of the campaign.

Despite failing to qualify from Group I, that also contained Belgium and Russia, the Scots have a final life-line through the Nations League play-offs that will take place next year.

If successful in the play-offs then the Tartan Army will be making plans for the national team's first appearance at a major tournament since 1998 when they opened the World Cup in France with a 2-1 defeat to Brazil.

