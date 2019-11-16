  • STV
  • MySTV

Clarke: Win over Kazakhstan will 'set us up' for play-offs

STV

The Scotland manager says a third win in a row would set them up 'nicely' for the play-offs.

Steve Clarke: Pleased to see momentum building.
Steve Clarke: Pleased to see momentum building. SNS

Steve Clarke is hoping his side can continue their winning run all the way to Euro 2020 after they beat Cyprus 2-1.

The Scotland manager says a win over Kazakhstan in their next fixture, in what would be their third win in a row, would 'set them up nicely' for next year's play-offs where they are two games away from their first major tournament since 1998.

Clarke was speaking after John McGinn swept home a 53rd minute winner to win the game in Nicosia. 

Ryan Christie had earlier put them ahead with a spectacular effort in the first half.

Despite a few late scares Scotland managed to see out the victory and move up to to third in their qualifying group despite a well struck goal by George Efrem to cancel out the Celtic man's opener.

They also had an early reprieve when Efrem's shot bounced off the underside of the bar and appeared to cross the line. But the goal was not given.

Clarke is now desperate to build a winning mentality ahead of the play-offs in March after a four-match losing streak ended their automatic qualification hopes.

He said: "It was important to build on the San Marino victory.

"We knew coming here would be a difficult game because it was a difficult game at Hampden in June, a very similar game where we got ourselves in front and I thought when we went in front we were the better team.

"Second half we conceded to another set play or second phase from a set play, but it was a wonderful strike, you have to give the lad Efrem credit.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1442449-scotland/ | default

"The reaction to that was great, getting ourselves back in front with a really good team goal. And then we showed a little bit of resilience to get the three points we wanted.

"I'm not going to sit here and say it was a fantastic performance. It was a good performance. And sometimes when you are coming out of the run of games we are coming out of, it's more important to win than the performance.

"The win was crucial for us because it gives us the opportunity to go home against Kazakhstan, another three points and that would set us up nicely for the play-off games in March."

Clarke was delighted to see his side brush off the disappointment of conceding after they capitulated in a 4-0 reverse in Russia last month. "The response was really pleasing because we spoke about it at half-time, funnily enough," he said.

"I pointed out to them that at 0-0 in Russia at half-time everyone felt quite good in the dressing-room and our reaction to the adversity of losing the first goal over there wasn't great.

"So we spoke about it and the reaction to their goal was really good. We got ourselves back in front with a great team goal."

Clarke was not convinced Efrem's early effort was a goal. "I've seen the stills but stills are confusing.

"I wouldn't go on the live pictures or the pictures that are in play, it's very difficult to say that ball is over the line and if the officials have the same doubt then they can't give the goal.

Shimon felt the incident was the "decisive moment in the game". He added: "To lead after six minutes would have been crucial. It was half a metre inside. "I never speak about referees but it was a poor performance."

Meanwhile, Clarke allayed injury concerns over Steven Naismith after taking the striker off immediately after he went down clutching his leg. "Steven is fine.

"The substitution was already going ahead."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.