Shankland out of Scotland squad, replaced by Brophy

Brophy: Called up to Scotland squad. SNS Group

Eamonn Brophy has been called up to the Scotland squad after Dundee United hit-man Lawrence Shankland pulled out.

The 23-year-old Kilmarnock striker, who won his international debut in Steve Clarke's first game, will now be in line for a place in the team to play Kazakhstan with the Scots looking to make it three wins on the spin and gain some revenge after a 3-0 defeat earlier in the campaign.

Shankland, who scored on his international debut against San Marino, was an unused sub in Saturday's win over Cyprus in Nicosia.

Despite a disappointing qualifying campaign Clarke's men remain only two wins away from a place at Euro 2020, which will be their first major competition in 22 years, thanks to their Nations League victories over Israel and Albania.

They take on Kazakhstan in what will be the final game of the groups at Hampden on Tuesday.

A win will secure third place in a group that also included Belgium and Russia.

